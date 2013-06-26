Circa’s Object-Oriented Approach To Building The News

Since newspapers first started to print, the basic unit of news has been the article, an unstructured blob of data. A news article contains standard elements like a headline, quotes, facts and photos. It has a clear beginning and an end. To report a new fact, a journalist writes an entirely new article. Online news is not subject to the constraints of the paper page and the daily print run, but it still follows those basic tenets. Mobile news startup Circa has taken the radical step of ditching the linear article altogether. Circa’s founding editor David Cohn littered his presentation to journalists at the recent GEN News Summit with software development terms like forking and refactoring. It was hard to know whether he was describing a software or a news startup. Cohn says that’s exactly the point. Circa is making object-oriented news.

You said in your presentation that “All code is political.” How are Circa’s values reflected in the product you have created? Circa is half a technology and half a media company. I head up the media half of it but the two are intimate with each other. At the very heart of it Matt, Ben and Arsenio, who are the three co-founders, pictured a GitHub for news. The idea of something evolving over time was incredibly important. Our CMS is organized around breaking news. We are not doing narratives. That’s not to say that there is no value in the narratives. It’s just not where we are putting our value. The way that technology organizes information is not benign. The way the technology is organized changes the nature of the news itself. We are not going to organize the news in articles. In most news organizations that’s the unit and at best you can organize by topic. So we said ‘What happens if you make the unit, this atomic unit of news, the fact – a stat, a quote, an image?’ A quote can exist in multiple stories. This is what Jeff Jarvis once referred to as object-oriented journalism. This fact is an object and it can exist in several stories. We want to respect users who are voracious as well as readers who are brand new, by rearranging things for them. The first feature to do this is the follow. We keep track of the story the last time you went. We will push a new fact on this story to your phone.

The news business creates a pile of new content every day and then, effectively, throws it away and starts again. How does structuring news help you to you reuse content? I call it news amnesia. If you do articles, you have to do this since you need something new today. I think it’s as frustrating for journalists as it is for the readers. What we do is say “Here’s the latest fact and the story it belongs in”. Maybe it belongs in two stories. We will then point these stories to each other. Nelson Mandela has been in hospital maybe five times in the last year. We have a story tracking this and people are following it and eventually when he dies we will update it. People do that already with pre-written obits but that’s the exception. For a lot of other stories like legislation – say gay marriage in France – we were tracking it until it finally went through and then all we had to do was say “passed”. All the background, we already have that. We value organizing content for the purpose of resurfacing it. This is a hat tip to Adrian Holovaty. He is one of the creators of Django. He worked for a Kansas paper when he did that and then he created Chicago Crime Maps. Information in an article is a blob and you can’t use it later. He said “All this crime data. You are just putting it in an article, and then what?” Anybody who does data journalism owes him a lot. It’s easier to do data journalism around hard numbers. It’s harder around social issues which are much more fungible but all stories still have facts, quotes, etc. It’s just not organized. When journalists write an article, tags are an afterthought. In our CMS you are tagging it as you go. It’s part of the process. The other thing which is interesting there is constraints. An article is a big box. There are no constraints. On Circa you have a choice. You can add a fact, stat, quote, event or image. There is no opinion entry. There is no analysis entry. Those constraints actually help our editorial process. They guide us. We might be able to go further later on and create entities.

How would you like to refactor that structured news? One I always geek out about is this quotes thing. It would be great if you could tie entities, like experts, to all their quotes to be able to see “This is the same person they always quote.” which either means A) They are lazy or b) He’s really good. Then you would be able to see across the breadth of stories that he is quoted in and also see what sources we have used. In Circa every fact, quote and event has a citation. Now we could say “This guy has been quoted in seven publications or he has only been quoted in one publication seven times.” Being quoted in seven different publications is more valuable than being quoted seven times in one publication. Another thing which would be cool to do down the line is corrections. At best you either write a new article or you go to your old article and write “correction” somewhere. Because we can keep track of exactly what you have read, what fact or what quote, when we get a fact wrong we can let everyone who read that story know.

Were there other “news atoms” that Circa considered? Other ones we will probably bring in are video. When I say video I don’t necessarily mean a talking head analyzing news for you but video of what just happened, a primary document, video that shows the fact. In fact, one of the things I have always said is that all of the atomic units are facts. There’s a statistic, a numerical fact, an event which is a fact in time and place, an image and a quote, the fact that someone said something. We don’t quote talking heads. We quote someone who is in a position of power. Quoting Barack Obama’s State of the Union goals is relevant because he is the president and it’s a fact that he said it. We don’t quote the guy on Fox News. We might think about bringing in social media, which is like a quote. One thing we haven’t done yet, but there is a lot of scope for, is different forms of visual presentation of statistics. Right now it’s just text with a number in it. You said that a Circa story is like a Facebook newsfeed. You can get to know someone better in little frequent updates, than in a single face-to-face meeting every few months.

There is an element of truth in that. It is important for someone to gorge on 4000 words, and there is value in it, but someone who follows Syria on Circa touches it pretty much every day. Someone following that story, I would argue, has a greater awareness of what is happening in Syria than someone who reads 4000 words and then never touches it again. There’s an easy counter-argument, but I don’t think I am insane for proposing that. What have been the biggest stories for Circa so far? The biggest moments for us have been Boston, before Boston the comet in Russia, the Newton shooting. Hurricane Sandy was big. The Boston one is a great example. It started off like a regular Monday. We put up one point (Circa’s term for a news atom). A good proportion of people who read the story followed it. Every time we did a push we would see an instant spike. The session time decreased with every update. That makes sense since everything else they had already read. In aggregate they were spending more time in the app but each session was shorter and shorter.

Why We’re Tracking This Story Chicken Little says journalism is dying. Well, there are certainly many struggling journals, especially among those that came of age before the Internet. Ask a publisher where the big bucks went, and they’re likely to mumble something about Craigslist, the loss of print advertising dollars, and an inability to sustain a newsroom with digital advertising. On the flip side, Matthew Yglesias writing for Slate Magazine says ignore the doomsayers: The news-reading public has never had more and better information at their fingertips. Thanks to social networks and ubiquitous mobile Internet, anyone can report from anywhere in the world at any time. As a result, more news is available on more subjects than at any previous time in history. If you ask me, this is the real cause of publishers’ struggles. Many of the functions they used to perform are simply no longer valuable in a world where everybody, and increasingly nobody in the form of automated sensor networks, can report basic information. Worse still, news organizations by and large missed the boat on Internet technology and are only now starting to catch up, just as an increasing number of new technology companies set their sights on replacing even more functions that journalists used to perform exclusively. So what value can news organizations provide in order to survive? Fortunately, there’s no shortage of opinion from academics, technologists, and journalists themselves. This is my attempt to track those ongoing conversations and add my thoughts as both a technologist and a journalist. June 26, 2013

While drones have been in the news lately, they probably won’t be making news itself anytime soon, according to the discussions at the GEN News Drone Journalism Boot Camp in Paris this month. The idea feels promising at first. A drone flying over Taksim Square recently recorded astonishing video of the police clearing protesters, and was shot down by a police bullet for its trouble. Drones have been pitched as a way to tell stories which would otherwise be inaccessible, unsafe, or too costly to cover. Drones can do things which traditional aircraft cannot. They are smaller, lighter, and cheaper. Five hundred thousand toy Parrot drones, which cost a couple hundred dollars, are already in the skies worldwide. However, the obstacles to Drone Journalism are myriad. Drones, or UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) as the BBC prefers to call them, are currently classified as aircraft in many countries, especially if they are above a certain weight or used commercially. They are mostly illegal in the U.S. until new FAA regulations come into force in 2015. Piloting takes hours of practice. In most jurisdictions the pilot is obliged to keep the drone in his line of sight at all times limiting the use cases. It’s illegal in countries like the U.K. to fly at less than a certain height over crowds. The battery life is short. Drone journalism is also more labor-intensive than it seems. You often need a pilot, cameraman, and journalist to get a good quality story. Raphael Labbe, Innovation Director at the French newspaper L’Express, described reporting with drones as “10 percent journalism, 30 percent video and 60 percent piloting.” “A lot of people literally think that you can sit at your desk and fly one of these things,” says Scott Pham, who runs the Missouri Drone Journalism Program. “Not only is that illegal but it’s a very bad idea since you want to be out there and be aware of what you are doing. They think you can put it into the sky and wait for something to happen and that’s not going to happen because of the short battery life.” The BBC experimented with drones as part of its London Olympics coverage and even collaborated with the University of Southampton on a 3-D-printed drone. But while the Corporation captured breathtaking video of its own Broadcasting House using a drone, Guy Pelham, a Live editor at BBC News and Nick Pinks from BBC R&D contended that a helicopter is often still the best option for broadcasters who need aerial images. Although the BBC’s helicopter contract costs several hundred thousand dollars a year, the Corporation can get a helicopter to 80% of the U.K. within three hours and send back live, broadcast-quality video with an audio link, something which is currently not possible even with larger and more expensive drones. What about newsrooms which don’t have the budget of the BBC? Scott Pham has been flying low-cost drones constructed from kits as part of the Missouri Drone Journalism program. “I’m really looking forward to seeing what kinds of small operations can deal with this. The kind of rigs you will see the BBC flying are the kinds of things I never would. Because their standards are so high in national media, this may become the kind of thing which is primarily done by local media.” Pham sees the biggest potential in what he calls “big, flat stories,” which involve a lot of land. “Those are stories that are difficult to photograph, difficult to visualize. It’s also a lot safer to fly over than something populated.” In fact, small news operations and citizen journalism may be where drones can make the biggest contribution. The Taksim Square video was shot by a hobbyist.

Data protection was a big issue at the boot camp. Marc Corcoran, a foreign correspondent with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, recalled how he had his own eureka moment on drones while embedded with Hezbollah in South Beirut in 2006. Israeli drones constantly flew overhead taking surveillance footage and calling in air strikes. He thought “Why don’t we use drones in journalism?” He pointed to the Black Hornet Nano drone which was developed for the British army and is currently being used in Afghanistan. This kind of nano-drone, once it becomes affordable, could be used in investigative journalism, but could also invade people’s privacy in the worst possible way. Someday we may need “drone control” as well as gun control. June 24, 2013 The first news of the death of Soprano’s actor James Gandolfini may have reached you via Twitter, but you probably went to the New York Times or, dare we say, Fast Company to read about it. The Reuters Institute for Journalism’s latest report on Digital news, just announced at the Gen News Summit, reveals that while most people now discover news via social media, they don’t trust social media itself as a news source and want their news verified by traditional news brands like broadcasters and newspapers. Many of the results from the report–the doubling of the consumption of news on tablets in the last 10 months or the fact that 33% of readers track news on two devices–seem rather obvious. A more surprising finding was that the death of the traditional news brand has been greatly exaggerated. Reuters surveyed 11,000 people of all ages in 8 countries, including over 2,000 in the U.S. In all countries we asked if people agreed that they preferred to get news from sites they know and trust. The figures were universally high, with 90% supporting the proposition in Brazil, 82% in the US, and 77% in the UK. Broadcaster websites in the UK were trusted by 79%, with newspapers showing over 60%. In comparison, Facebook (8%) and Twitter (9%) were widely mistrusted – although heavy social media users were significantly more likely to trust what they found.

To verify news originating on a source you don’t trust, you can use the Co.Labs guide to doing your own fact checking.

This picture does vary across countries and age groups. In the U.K. and Denmark, traditional news brands continue to attract 80% or more of the online audience, while in Japan and the U.S. pure online players like the Huffington Post and aggregators like Yahoo have attracted a much bigger market share (56% used an aggregator in the last week as opposed to 32% in the U.K.) than in other countries. 25–34-year-olds in the U.K. show greater trust in news from social media than other groups. Heavier consumers of news, who are more likely to use multiple devices, are even more likely to trust a traditional news brand, meaning that smartphone and tablet news users show more trust in traditional brands than other users and more often discover news directly on a brand’s site. We may want our news verified by the stamp of a traditional brand, but we are finding it via social networks. Social networks (predominantly Facebook) represent the most widely used way of finding news online for urban Brazilian internet users, and a widely used gateway in the US (30%), Italy (38%), and Spain (45%). For the under 35s – looking at the aggregated data across all of our countries – this is now the most important way in which people find news stories.

Americans are more likely than many countries to discover news via social media, especially if they consume news via tablets and smartphones. 47% of smartphone and tablet users in the U.S. got their news via social media via 27% in the U.K and they are also much more enthusiastic users of social newsreaders (22%) and news alerts (44%) than denizens of other countries. How Editors’ Lab Amsterdam Sees The Future Of News Editors’ Lab Amsterdam looks like any other hack day, with attendees skewing towards the young, male, and sartorially challenged, but the majority of participants are not actually developers but journalists or designers. “Traditional hackathons are designed for coders,” says organizer Antoine Laurent. “We want to involve journalists and designers since the main objective is to introduce them to a more collaborative way of working. So we can’t do only coding since then the journalists will just sit there being bored.”

Editors’ Lab, which is organized by the non-governmental organization the Global Editors Network, kicked off in Argentina in 2012 and has since visited newsrooms all over the world from India Today to the New York Times. On this occasion it’s hosted by the Dutch public broadcaster NOS. Teams must consist of at least three members: a journalist, designer, and developer. Some smaller newsrooms have to rent the latter for the event. At the Dutch Editors’ Lab, there were teams from the major Dutch newspapers, broadcasters, and small online-only newsrooms. “The real difference we see between the teams in is product management,” explains Laurent. “Everywhere we have been, you have good coders but are they used to developing and managing news applications. Journalists also have to learn how to write down the requirements and specifications and how to talk to developers. In the U.S (The New York Times hosted the last Editors’ Lab), the room was full of teams who are already working in this setup in their newsrooms.” Each lab has a theme, which in Amsterdam was “new journalistic tools for reaching young readers.” The team’s concepts ranged from the winner from national newspaper De Volkskrant, a site to help readers 7-12 years old to discover news, to a clever tool to replace the audio in a video with something funnier in order to entice young readers to watch videos on politics. “We focus on tools for journalists which a newsroom can implement to regularly and easily produce innovative content,” says Laurent. He highlights the winning project from Editors’ Lab Paris, a CMS plug-in using facial recognition to allow journalists to upload a picture, crawl the database of the newspaper’s pictures for related content, and tag people in the photo. One project which caught my eye was from Internet-only news room Follow the Money, which specializes in complex financial investigations. “Last year before the presidential election in the U.S. Follow the Money did an article on Mitt Romney’s tax affairs that’s still the most read article on (national newspaper) De Volkskrant,” says Follow the Money collaborator Richard Jong. Follow the Money wanted to address shorter attention spans and varying levels of knowledge of readers without dumbing down the content. The solution was Story Browser, a presentation layer on top of the original text. “Everything we see on the Internet is a pretty direct translation of straight, old-style newspaper articles,” explains Jong. “We decided to cut it into pieces and let clever algorithms decide what the order of the article should be. It’s a cloud of rich media chunks where the items which are hopefully most important for you are displayed proportionally larger. The complete article isn’t mapped into the diagram but only the most important fragments. You can read it in a chronological order, read in the order of what your friends think is most important, or what the editors say is most important. If you are logged into the website and we can see that you have never read an article on Bitcoin, we can display the explanation of Bitcoin larger.” Jong built the new layout by scraping existing content and extracting titles, images, and the most important comments. “Often the comments on financial investigations are way more important than the article itself since they are from financial experts.” This was converted into a JSON file, imported into JavaScript infographics library D3 and used with a force-directed graph layout.

Many of the more ambitious features are not yet implemented, but Story Browser could be a very promising approach to giving new readers an overview of a complex story or set of related stories. “It’s a very ambitious concept and this is one way of doing that. It’s not the perfect solution,” says Jong. What Journalism Can Learn From Open Companies (And Vice Versa) Gittip founder and open company devotee Chad Whitacre did the unthinkable for a startup: He turned down an interview with TechCrunch. Here’s why he did it, and what that means for journalists and open companies everywhere. Update: After reading the article below, Gittip founder Chad Whitacre invited me to have an open conversation with him about openness, software and journalism. The result was a 45-minute talk that I’m posting here without comment. For context, scroll down. Otherwise, here’s the video: Yesterday, Gittip founder Chad Whitacre declined to be interviewed by TechCrunch unless he could record and publish the full, unedited conversation online. His reasoning? Gittip is an open company (in fact, it inspired payments startup Balanced, which we recently profiled), and he tries to do as many things out in the open as possible. TechCrunch declined, and Whitacre wrote about the experience on Medium. His main point is that he thinks making all interviews open provides more value for everyone than keeping them closed just so one publication can claim a scoop: To me, that looks like it exposes journalism as a zero-sum game, and I don’t play zero-sum games, if I can help it. In my worldview, having multiple journalists conducting interviews and having multiple journalists writing stories based on those interviews is an overall win for readers and for humanity. He’s right. As I’ve written before, in a world where anyone can break news and spread it around the world in seconds simply by tweeting, being first to a story isn’t very valuable. Publications like TechCrunch try to artificially create value by demanding startups give them exclusive stories, but this tactic will become increasingly less effective as companies and individuals find ways to reach large audiences without these publications. Companies have good reason to go around places like TechCrunch. After posting his thoughts on Medium, two journalists took him up on his offer for an open interview: Brian Jackson of ITBusiness.ca, and Mathew Ingram of PaidContent. In the interview with Ingram, which I live-tweeted for reasons I’ll discuss in a moment, Whitacre explained why he was comfortable offering TechCrunch something they would likely turn down:

