What The Creators Of IVF Can Teach Us About Innovation

It was in the mid-1950s when Robert G. Edwards, a young post-grad student who worked menial jobs to pay for his tuition at the University of Edinburgh, got a crazy idea.

Working on a genetics project with mouse embryos at a university lab, Edwards wondered if he could “pluck the egg from the ovary [of a woman] and fertilize it in the laboratory,” he wrote in his book, A Matter of Life. More importantly, he thought, if he could transfer the resultant embryo back into the woman’s womb, he’d solve one of mankind’s most vexing biological problems–infertility.

Considering this leap from mouse to man, it was an audacious thought, and a highly unlikely goal for a young scientist-to-be. But nearly 25 years later, in 1978, Edwards’s dream came true when the first child was born through in vitro fertilization.

The history of every innovation is unique with its own idiosyncratic quirks, characters, and defining cultural moments. But when we look back on ideas that were mere visions before they were embraced by the public, such as IVF, it can be helpful to see how an innovator like Edwards (who died earlier this month) pulled it off. Here are some lessons any entrepreneur or visionary can borrow from Edwards’s quest:

Don’t let the haters take you down. Most radical new ideas are met with legions of unbelievers before they become part of the fabric of our lives. Just ask Galileo or Vincent Van Gogh. As Edwards’s attempts at in vitro fertilization came to light, instead of being hailed as a visionary, fellow scientists asserted that his experiments would have “horrifying consequences.” James Watson, Nobel Prize-winning pioneer of DNA, charged him with risking infanticide (Edwards would go on to win the Nobel Prize himself in 2010). Representatives of the Catholic church accused him of murder. And the press had a field day with sensational headlines such as The Sun’s “BAN THE TEST TUBE BABY.”

Although very cautious about the ethical questions raised by his experiments, Edwards wasn’t about to give in to his critics and stop his work. If left unanswered, his critics may have swayed public opinion and contributed to legislation that would have limited his research. So Edwards spoke out. He appeared at conferences, lectured, and gave frequent interviews about the possibilities of finding a way to allow infertile women to bear children of their own.

Get creative about the cash. Many innovations never see the light of day for lack of funding. In hindsight, the idea of developing reproductive technology to help infertile couples seems like a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t the world’s great universities, research centers, and federal governments allot resources to solve the problem? But at the time, Edwards was left to fend for himself. For years he and his team worked for free in their spare time. Eventually the project reached a point in which they needed a sterile lab and more advanced equipment. Edwards applied to the Medical Research Council in London for funding. They refused and leaked the rejection to the national press, which gave Edwards’s critics ammunition.