Leap Motion Delays Controller Ship Date

Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald said on Thursday that the company will delay shipping its first 3D-gesture controllers until July 22.

“There is nothing catastrophically wrong,” Buckwald told reporters on a conference call. “Ultimately we think if we really forced ourselves to ship by the original date we could, but it wouldn’t have allowed time for the testing and polish we want.”

The controllers, which allow users to use a computer by moving their hands in the air in front of them, had previously been scheduled to ship on May 13.