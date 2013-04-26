How Kindness Makes Or Breaks Careers

Cap Watkins is now the design lead at Etsy, but before that he was a lonesome Louisiana-bred web designer living in Oakland, working from home and not knowing a soul outside his small startup.

Then something changed: He decided to meet creative folks in San Francisco.

“I did the only thing I could think of,” he writes on Svbtle, “I made a list of web sites I thought were well-designed, figured out who designed them, and sent a cold email to the designer telling them I was a new designer in the area and asking if they’d like to get coffee or a beer sometime.”

He sent between 20 and 30 emails. He got one reply.

Daniel Burka, who was then the creative director at Digg, said sure, he’d love to grab coffee. Coffee turned into rock climbing, which turned into a cascade of introductions and friendships. Whether he knew it or not, Burka had facilitated a ton of relationships.

When someone asks you to lunch (or rock climbing), say yes.

“Suddenly I wasn’t all alone in Oakland anymore,” Watkins writes.