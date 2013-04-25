Nine Connections Promises To Tell You What Twitterers Will Share

Startup Nine Connections has revealed a paid pilot program for its new service of predicting social media sharing trends on Twitter.

As TheNextWeb reports, the system is aimed at small business users and promises to reveal what news articles and content that Twitter followers will share–even before they’ve done so. It’s all about trying to help companies grow their followers, by helping companies work out what their audience is most interested in.

Acquiring new followers on Twitter is important for brands and companies who wish to engage their audience–it’s become such a trend that some users attempt to buy followers, even at risk of damaging their digital reputation.