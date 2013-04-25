Parenting Startup Moonfrye Raises $2.5 Million

Moonfrye, a parenting website headed up by former Punky Brewster star Soleil Moon Frye and Citygrid’s Kara Nortman, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The investment was led by GRP Partners along with Greycroft, Daher Capital, and Google Ventures. Moonfrye has operated for the past two years as an online community for mothers; to date, the site has more than 1.5 million Twitter followers.