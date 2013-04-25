Windows 8 Snags Microsoft 7.4% Of Tablet Sales In Early 2013

According to fresh data from Strategy Analytics Microsoft achieved something of a success in the tablet market in the first quarter of 2013: It managed to grab some 7.4% of the market. Since the company’s share was zero for the same period in 2012 that’s impressive, and it’s down to Windows 8.

But that figures for actual units shipped tell a slightly different story: Windows was the OS on only around 3 million devices. That compares terribly to the 17.6 million Android units shipped and the 19.5 million iPads that Strategy Analytics calculates that Apple shipped. The Apple figure is up from 11.8 in the first quarter of 2012 which represents nearly a doubling of sales, and ensures Apple still has the lion’s share of the market with 48.2% of sales. But Android branded devices are narrowing the gap and grabbed 43.4% for the period. And the market itself grew by some 117% year on year, which again demonstrates how quickly tablets are being adopted worldwide.