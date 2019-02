The Dark Side Of Being A Charismatic Boss

Whatever you think about Marissa Mayer’s ban of remote workers , it was a bold move. However, unless she was just after (even) more media attention, it was also one of the poorest leadership decisions in modern corporate history. It ignores established facts about the science of productivity and takes talent management back to the middle ages. First, there is absolutely no reason to expect poor-performing remote employees to perform well if they turn up at the office. Second, only bosses who are unable to set clear and relevant targets for their employees need to monitor what they are doing and where they are. Third, a substantial proportion of high achievers and exceptional performers in any field are remote workers or telecommuters, who have mastered the art of work-life fusion: forcing them to come to the office will not only disrupt their effective routine, but also demotivate them. Yahoo’s competitors must be over the moon about the prospect of hiring some of Marissa Mayer’s top talent very soon, and for very good value. The bottom line? Marissa Mayer would not be where she is without her confidence, but she is also likely to fail because of it. Human beings are naturally overconfident, but most of us can’t come close to managerial hubris.