SoundCloud’s Take On The Competition: There Isn’t Any

“You can see a path to that kind of scale around what we’re doing,” the SoundCloud CEO tells Forbes writer Ryan Mac, “but even at that scale, it doesn’t stop there.”

Since sound is so “fundamental to human life,” the company could do an “infinite amount of things” after they pass the YouTubian threshold, says Ljung.

It’s less outrageous than it, well, sounds: Founded in 2008, SoundCloud users are now uploading 10 hours of sound to the site per minute. And with integrations with Facebook and Twitter, the product’s reaching 180 million people in any given month–or about 8% of the Internet.

Crucially, SoundCloud’s content goes beyond music–though there’s plenty of that–to include celebrity poetry readings, nature recordings, and states of the union.

The organization itself is global: Though Ljung and his cofounder Eric Wahlforss are from Sweden, they briefly lived in the Bay Area before settling into Berlin’s Silicon Allee. They now have offices in three other cities, too: London, San Francisco, and Sofia, Bulgaria. On top of that, they have more than 30 different nationalities on staff, creating a company culture that Ljung says maps against the culture of the web.

“We see ourselves as creating something new,” Ljung says, “a kind of platform that hasn’t existed before, even though it’s very simple.”