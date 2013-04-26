7 Questions Every Head Of Marketing Better Be Able To Answer

CMOs have it tough. Not only do they have to account for every single dollar invested in marketing but they have to be part engineer, part marketer, and part financial guru.

Although most industries have been disintermediated by technology, the marketing industry worked backwards. More and more intermediaries now stand between the brand the publisher. It used to be only an agency. Now it’s many agencies and a plethora of tech vendors.

People don’t consume or share sites, just pages.

To complicate matters more, the marketing mix is expanding daily and now includes more buzzwords and acronyms so that you don’t pay any attention to the people behind the curtain. The savvy CMO is going to have to learn what questions to ask. Working with Proximic and its special way of helping brands deal with their own data to plan media has taught me to ask the right questions. The answers will be different for each of you.

Does this algorithm work for me? An algorithm is a set of rules for problem solving. If you don’t understand how the rules are written and the order of the calculations, how confident are you that it’ll meet your brand messaging needs? Make sure you understand the rules.

Do I need RTB (real-time bidding) or RTM (real-time marketing)? RTB is a means to an end, and can simplify workflow. Real-time marketing is an approach that keeps your brand message fresh and top of mind. They’re different. Either can be helpful, if you’re able to tell whether they help your campaign.

What’s more important, targeting the right person or delivering the right message? And do I need a cookie to know? I am not sure anyone really knows if they are reaching the right person, with or without cookies. In advertising, the only thing that matters is the message and whether or not the message resonates with your target audience. Whichever you choose, you should be able to prove that you reached your target audience.

Do I know that where I’m appearing is brand safe? This phrase should mean more than avoiding porn and NSFW. Ad environments are dynamic, so pitch your whitelist out the window. People don’t consume or share sites, just pages. What’s paramount for real brand protection is what’s happening on specific pages where your advertising appears. The Internet is global, and it doesn’t show up on Sunday mornings nor occur in drive time or prime time in a single market. It’s always on and always changing. You should be able to control the environment in which your ad appears, even if you use RTB or programmatic.