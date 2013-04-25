The Invaluable $1.80 Beer Lesson On Selling Products And Buying Habits

Why? As Priceonomics writer Alex Mayyasi observes, while you’d like to think your decisions arrive after scrupulously comparing cost to quality, you’re probably just scanning what’s immediately available.

“People often have a preference for the middle option, irrespective of quality or price,” Mayyasi writes. “Although we tend to think of ourselves as making decisions by comparing the cost of a product to its quality (or our willingness to pay), we don’t always do so in practice.”

To illustrate this, he takes a beery example, lifting from the book Priceless.

People were offered two beers–a premium one at $2.50 and a bargain beer for $1.80. What did they select? About 80% chose the more expensive one.

In the next experiment, an even cheaper option joined the first two–a beer for just $1.60. The result? 80 percent of people nabbed what became the middle option–at $1.80–and the rest bought the $2.50 offering.

Then the third take happened: The $1.60 beer was switched out for one of those ultra-premium offerings at a cool $3.40. Again, buyer behavior changed: Most people chose the $2.50 option, relatively few chose the low-cost $1.80 option, and about 10% nabbed the most expensive option.