Why Your Product Needs To Be Massively Simple–And How To Do It

You’re walking down the street on a hot day and you come across a cool ad for a coconut ice cream. You think to yourself, Ice cream, I like ice cream, and peer into the flyer for more information. An arrow points you to this weird pixelated square thing in the corner: a QR code .

You think to yourself: What the hell are these for, anyway? You look at the inscrutable little square, over to your phone, back at the square, shrug, and walk away. You’re parched, and frustrated with these coconut ice cream people.

Why? Too much “cognitive overhead.”

Glad you asked. Bump cofounder David Lieb unpacks it for us here. He takes his definition from web designer David Damaree:

Cognitive overhead: how many logical connections or jumps your brain has to make in order to understand or contextualize the thing you’re looking at.

Lieb says that minimizing cognitive overhead is crucial for the mass market: if you want to get a hockey stick growth, you’re not designing for computer programmers or tech bloggers–you’re making it for grandmas and teens who are in line at the grocery store and texting with their friend. And as the mobile wave continues to build, you’re also designing for a kid on a motorcycle in Bangkok. That’s how massive the broadband mass market is: in a few years, 5 billion people. Which is why, you could surmise, Facebook’s giving everyone Chat Heads.

Since the mass market is so massive, your product needs to be massively simple. Not just the number of elements in a page or the time required to use it, but how the user cognitively experiences it.

While a product can be designed for simplicity, the experience can be a stomp-worthy opposite.