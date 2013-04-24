Apple Reveals June 10th Date For Worldwide Developer’s Conference

Apple ‘s Worldwide Developers Conference is one of the most important events in the company’s annual calendar now that Apple eschews events like the CES show. It’s set to begin on June 10th this year at 10 a.m. PDT.

Apple typically uses WWDC keynotes to reveal important news about the company’s future products, and last year talked about the iOS6 update and its Mountain Lion Mac operating system. In its press release this time it again makes mention of the operating system for its iPhones and Macs.

Recent rumors about iOS suggest that the 7th edition of the code that powers iPhones and iPads will include a radical overhaul. Apple’s coders are said to be extremely busy, and are being directed by Apple’s design chief Jon Ive. Separate rumors suggest that OS X will bring more of the design cues from iOS to the Mac desktop.