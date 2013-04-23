When Not To Think Like An Engineer

Startups are so hard. They ask so much of you and they ask you to ask so much of your team. If one day you’re asking your team to kill themselves because you’re going to change the world by creating mass crowd sources to end injustice, and the next day you’re actually telling them that all that hard work is now going to serve people $.50 off their next latte, then you’re going to have a hard time appealing to [employees’] passion in the long run. I can only speak out of personal experience and maybe for some people [for whom] this isn’t the case, but startups ask almost everything of you. They are entirely consuming. If you don’t deeply care about and deeply believe in the thing that you’re trying to do, the things, the problem that you’re trying to solve, I don’t know how you can sustain the pain and the energy requirements—to actually go from failure to eventually finding something that approximates success.

If you can imagine before you’re building all your prototypes, you’re working through a design process to be very clear: What is the problem that you’re trying to solve? Who has that problem? How big of a problem it is? How much they’re willing to pay for the solution, so to speak in some way, shape, or form? In other words, how painful is it to them? What is it that if we create it, it’s going to solve this specific problem?

There’s zillions of similar products for people that sit at their desk all day coding on 27-inch monitors, because that’s everybody building for themselves. Often in a startup, the problem is deeply felt by the founder—that’s an easy way to tap that same kind of empathy. You don’t build such empathy skills if the pain is already yours. Either one works: If you’re good at stepping into somebody else’s shoes, you can often find a lot of other problems that other developers don’t have. Then you have an advantage of finding a market that’s not necessarily served.