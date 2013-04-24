Is Your Business Working On Purpose?

When I misbehaved as a young lad, my mother was the one who almost always reprimanded me. After lecturing me on the rights and wrongs, she’d ask, “Did you do that on purpose?,” and then hand out the punishment.

My actions were almost always spontaneous episodes of teenage stupidity, not premeditated acts of dissent. While I was definitely a rebellious teenager, my mother’s inquisition always made me think about my actions, and to this day, “Are you doing that on purpose?” is a question I ask myself regularly about my impact on others.

Purpose and people are the new frontier.

For most businesses today, the most valuable asset they manage is their people–and employee engagement and satisfaction are strategic imperatives that every leadership team should understand and explore proactively.

People who turn up to work each day and aren’t actively using their talents to pursue or connect to their purpose, don’t operate at their full potential. People who find their reason for being, who uncover their purpose and connect with it passionately, become more engaged and significantly more effective at work and in life because of a clear sense of fulfillment. Helping your employees discover and define their purpose represents a significant opportunity to improve “people” engagement and therefore overall corporate performance.

Companies that find their purpose are no different when they define or rediscover their reason for being. Working closely with executive teams at large corporations to reposition and refresh their brands, I encounter many who ask for our guidance and help to explore and define their purpose in the world. On the surface, this sounds like vision and mission work, but when examined, it becomes deep strategic work that has the potential to impact every facet of a business. The opportunity to do business around purpose is one of the new frontiers for driving significant and meaningful change both inside and outside of a company.

How is purpose different from vision?

There has been a lot written around purpose, the role we play in the world, the reason we exist as individuals, and the need for our lives to have meaning. Finding purpose is the central question we all seek to answer at a key point in our lives (whether we know it or not), and thanks to authors like Simon Sinek and Rick Warren (and of course my mother), there are tools that can help us find the answer. Like people who are trying to find their way, companies who are seeking to reinvigorate their business and find a relevant and compelling position for themselves must step back and answer the central question of why they exist in the world. Oftentimes executive teams try to answer this question by laying out a vision statement about how they see the future.

A vision statement, for many, is aspirational; it’s a description of what the company wants to achieve and is not intended to be literal. Sadly the result often is not believable or is totally unachievable. Whereas, a purpose statement clearly articulates the reason a company exists in the world, the role it plays (and the difference it makes) in people’s lives, offering a clear and accurate description of the core business.