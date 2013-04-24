Tips For Getting Your Product Into Walmart, From People Whose Products Are In Walmart

For a small business accustomed to producing quantities in the low thousands, the opportunity to supply tens of thousands of products to 3,400 Walmart stores can be a dream come true–or a nightmare, if they are not prepared for the retailer’s expectations.

Ariela Balk, founder and CEO of lingerie and swimwear brand Smart & Sexy and Nell Merlino, CEO of Count Me In, a nonprofit group that helps women entrepreneurs, are committed to helping small businesses as a path to economic growth, but in a decidedly new way–not with incremental growth, but by creating market-flexing, broad-based sales from the get-go.

On the heels of Walmart’s announcement about its commitment to buy an additional $50 billion in U.S. products over the next 10 years, Balk and Merlino recently asked top $100 million sellers to Walmart to share advice with new entrepreneurs who want to prep their products for the retail giant’s buyers. It’s applicable to anyone who has dreamed of getting a crack at Walmart’s 138 million weekly shoppers.

Experts included turnaround titan Lynn Tilton, CEO of Patriarch Partners; clothing mogul Mark Adjmi, CEO of Adjmi Apparel Group; expert “closer” Joey Setton, executive vice president of Saramax Apparel Group; and licensing expert and CEO of Sequential Brands Group Yehuda Shmidman. Here’s what they shared:

Your product has to fit Walmart; Walmart doesn’t have to fit your product. The five panelists agree on three basics for anyone considering selling to Walmart: Does your product appeal to Walmart customers; does it fill a void on the retailer’s shelves; and are you willing and able to get your costs low enough to be both profitable and meet Walmart’s strict pricing strategy?

Your infrastructure has to meet order demands. Working with Walmart “is a round-the-clock job, and if you are not ready for that, you should put off your effort to get on store shelves,” says Balk, who ships 60 million garments out a year–many of them to Walmart. “Can you handle replenishment needs, logistics, and turnaround times? If you don’t have the staff to handle those things, the burden will fall on you,” she says. If you can’t hold up your end of the deal, your first chance may be your last. That’s why Balk waited five years before making a deal with Walmart for her Smart & Sexy line. “I needed to understand what I needed to deliver in terms of quality and pricing and what kind of staffing was needed to meet those goals.”

Shmidman says that if you don’t have manufacturing capabilities, you should consider licensing your product to a manufacturer as a way to scale your business to meet Walmart’s volume demands. “You may be great at marketing, but if you can’t make money from production, you are out of business,” Shmidman says. “That’s the business we’re in–we may not be able to find the best factories, but we know how to build brands.”