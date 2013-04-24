Augusten Burroughs On The Creative Advantages Of Limits

Sometimes life hands us gift-wrapped shit. And we’re like, “This isn’t a gift; it’s shit. Screw you.”

One such gift comes with the wrapping paper known as limits.

Oh, how we hate limits. Limits hold you back. They confine you. They prevent you from doing what you want to do.

Limits stop you from living a life without limits.

Of course, this is only an illusion. What limits really do is give you an acceptable excuse to avoid doing something.

Limits are actually opportunities. Which I know sounds like something printed on a poster in a Human Resources office, but the truth about not having everything you need, not being fully equipped, qualified, or allowed is that these limits are the nebula of creative genius.

Limits force you to make the best of things. And “making the best” of something is a creative act.