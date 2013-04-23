For Millennials, Internet Privacy Is Malleable

A new study found that millennials make marketing and law enforcement agencies very happy—they care less about online privacy than their older counterparts, and think less of giving intimate personal information to businesses. The joint project from the USC Annenberg Center and Bovitz found millennials think differently about the internet than other demographics; both groups defined ”millennials” as anyone under 35.
56% of under-35s are comfortably sharing their exact phone-tracked physical locations with companies in exchange for coupons or deals for nearby businesses; only 70% believe noone should have access to their personal data or web behavior.