The Secret To Finding Meaningful Work

“We have entered a new age of fulfillment,” writes the philosopher Roman Krznaric, “in which the great dream is to trade up from money to meaning.”

For most of human existence, he says, people were too busy trying to survive to “worry about whether they had an exciting career that used their talents and nurtured their well-being.” But now as material wealth has grown, people are going up the and seeking fulfillment.

Thus his new book How to Find Fulfilling Work, which Maria Popova excerpts on Brain Pickings.

Where the needs of the world and your talents cross, there lies your vocation.

Since many of us in the developed world have basic needs of shelter and food covered, Krznaric says, people want more from the “adventure of life.”

We want careers rather than jobs and worker engagement rather than disaffection. We’re experiencing a change in attitude about work, and we want our working lives to reflect that.

Such a profusion of positive thinking is not without its detractors: Krznaric talks about people that employ a “grin and bear it” approach to their daily doings, in which you manage your expectations and recognize that labor is Latin for toil and that work “is mostly drudgery and always will be.”

In this way, we can insulate ourselves from fulfillment pedalers and “develop a hardy philosophy of acceptance, even resignation, and not set our hearts on finding a meaningful career.” And after all, if you don’t really care about your work, you don’t have to be vulnerable to it.