Aereo TV To Expand To Boston On May 15th, Reach 4.5 Million New Viewers

Aereo will launch its TV viewing service in Boston on May 15th for users who’ve pre-registered. After May 30th, membership will be open to all consumers in the area, which could total 4.5 million people in 16 counties across Massachusettes, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Boston is only the second city to get Aereo. The company explained in a press release that Beantown viewers will be able to see 28 over-the-air broadcast channels, including major networks like HGBH (PBS) and WFXT (Fox). Aereo’s system allows users to pause live TV, or save it for future viewing when they access it via traditional computers or smart mobile devices. Aereo “rebroadcasts” over-the-air transmissions it captures using miniature TV antennas, one for each user–and this innovative system has upset so many networks that they sued to try to shutter it.

The company announced a dramatic expansion plan in January, making mention of some 22 U.S. cities–Boston being the first. At the beginning of April an appeals court judge ruled that the company wasn’t violating copyright. Peeved at the ruling, News Corp. recently stated that it planned to take its channels off the air and onto a subscription-only service as a way of thwarting Aereo’s business model.

[Image: By Flickr user devitogustavo]