The Comeback Kid: How Bea Arthur Turned Her Mistakes Into Assets

Bea Arthur’s first venture failed after less than a year. Now she’s on to her second business, Pretty Padded Room , an online platform that virtually connects people seeking therapy to licensed therapists–though her path so far has been less than smooth.

Pretty Padded Room allows women to attend therapy sessions online via a video-chat system powered by Skype, and file “digital diaries” that can be accessed and analyzed by therapists remotely. Pretty Padded Room boasts an all-female staff of therapists and offers counseling online to help women with stress management, career counseling, marriage counseling, and other issues that affect many females. Not only does Arthur’s service provide help to women who may not otherwise seek mental-health services, it also provides an opportunity for the female therapists that work with the company to take control of their time by allowing them to work from anywhere.

Here’s what Arthur has learned so far on her journey through entrepreneurship:

Back in 2008, Arthur launched a brick-and-mortar social club for moms called Me Too. Less than a year later, Me Too folded. Faced with all the emotions that follow the failure of a business, Arthur suffered.

“My business failing devastated me,” Arthur says. “I became depressed but didn’t want to ask any of my friends for referrals, and as a 25-year-old counseling therapist, I myself didn’t really have the money to afford therapy.” The bad situation she found herself in helped her come up with the idea for Pretty Padded Room.

“I decided to take it [therapy] where you take all other dark secrets and make something on the Internet,” Arthur says. “I felt like we could reject the stigma of counseling by embracing it and placing it on a platform that is accessible.”

Arthur’s attempt at “therapy on your own time and on your own terms” got national coverage this year when she appeared on ABC‘s Shark Tank–and though it didn’t go as well as she’d hoped, Arthur used that tough experience to perfect her pitch and her startup.