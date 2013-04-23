The F.U. Effect: Netflix Counts One Billion Reasons To Do Exclusive Content

Netflix released its numbers (.pdf file) for the first quarter of 2013 yesterday, and the video streaming firm has done good . One billion revenue of revenue for the first three months of this year, and 29.2 million subscribers in the U.S.–rising to a total of 36 million worldwide.

That’s more than HBO, says Variety, and proof that its strategy of providing original content–hello, Frank Underwood–is working. Next month sees the premiere of the new series of Arrested Development, and there are also new dramas on their way from Weeds creator Jenji Kohan and Eli Roth, whose Hemlock Avenue, according to AllThingsD, was seen by more people its first weekend than saw House Of Cards.

But it’s not just original content which is bringing the posteriors of the masses to the world of Netflix. The firm is about to increase its number of simultaneous streams from two to four per household, for $11.99 for U.S. users, according to CEO Reed Hastings and CFO David Wells’s letter to shareholders.

[Image by Flickr user Marcin Chady]