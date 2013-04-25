Facebook And Google Love Each Other So Much It Almost Seems Like They Don’t

Mark Zuckerberg has been showing a lot of love for Android over the last few months. During a call with investors in January, before Facebook Home had been announced, he responded to a question about Facebook’s mobile strategy by praising the platform:

“There’s actually–even though our relationship with Google isn’t one where the companies really talk–we are able to do a bunch of things because they have an open platform that lets us get fairly deep into the system,” he said.

The love continued at the launch event for Facebook Home, an Android app that replaces a phone’s lock and home screens with a version of News Feed, and its text messages with a version of Messenger called Chat Heads.

“Because of Google’s commitment to openness, you can have experiences on Android that you can’t have on most other platforms,” Zuckerberg told a room full of reporters.

And just in case you missed it, VP of Mobile Engineering Cory Ondrejka reiterated the sentiment later in the presentation:

“Android was built by the ground up to be open,” he said. “It is architecturally open. Android’s intent system means that software running on Android can profoundly change user experience, add new features, and bring new things to users.”

(Including Microsoft head of mobile Terry Myerson) expected that, even with all this public praise of Android’s openness, Google would be perturbed with an app that puts Facebook’s services at the center of its own operating system.