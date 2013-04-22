Google Glass Will Run Web Apps, Not Native Android

Google has revealed that Glass will be built entirely on web apps, not native Android software. Though Glass runs a full Android OS , the first Glass developers in the “explorer” program have now found out that Google’s API only allows interaction with the wearable goggles through the cloud, and the only apps that can be built for Glass are web apps.

What Google’s doing here seems to be strictly controlling how much processing goes on aboard Glass’ own electronics in order to deliver a day’s useful battery life. The company says that Glass can work for a whole day as long as you don’t record too much video. This seems to be the key–if video eats up so much power, Glass’ battery must be relatively small (as befits the needs of it being comfortably portable). Google’s sacrificing utility for a convincing user experience: Glass is clearly meant to be donned and used for an extended period of time, and users would quickly lose interest if they had to recharge it halfway through a typical day.

The limitations of the HTML and CSS services Google wants Glass developers to use also limits the kind of apps that seem possible: TechCrunch notes that “real” augmented reality apps probably aren’t possible, nor is it easy to “stream audio or video from the device to your own services (though you can obviously use Hangouts on Glass).”

Part of the limitation to the web apps that the first Glass developers create will be failure of imagination. When the iPad first arrived many of the first apps weren’t exactly demonstrative of the revolution in mobile computing the iPad represented. First-gen Glass apps will probably suffer the same fate, and users will be even more at sea because Glass is a wholly new type of device:

Will Glass be judged as good based on its ability to entertain? Its power to keep our smartphones in our pockets? Its ability to deliver real-time information when we need it most? It could easily be all of the above. One thing’s for sure: trying to evaluate what is and isn’t a “good” Glass experience will be one of the more exciting undertakings the tech world has seen in a long while.

Google’s Eric Schmidt certainly isn’t hyping expectations as to how revolutionary this wearable tech will be: At AllThingsD he mentioned things like checking your messages on the go. That’s an act that Glass, being wearable, makes much more accessible and swift…but it’s hardly a paradigm shift.

The feeling you may get from this is that though Google’s really bringing the first wearable computer to the masses, it’s being really cautious about it. It’s not leaping boldly, experimentally into the fray.

Augmented reality constantly in your vision may be a distraction rather than a boon, according to some thinking by a surgeon who’s really experimented with the tech. This may be bad news, or at least represent a serious designer and developer challenge, for wearable AR tech like Google Glass.