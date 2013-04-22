Inventing A Data Play For Your Retail Shopping App

Pleasing one group of users is tough; pleasing two groups is tougher. BevyUp is a service for retailers that nails both, allowing two or more customers to shop online together, while creating insights the retailer can use to improve their online merchandising. Here’s what their product can teach other e-retail entrepreneurs–particularly those designing an app for our Co.Labs & Target Retail Accelerator. (Plug alert: submissions end April 30!)

Buying stuff online is an isolated process: There’s rarely anyone keeping you company as you punch in your credit card number or prune your shopping cart. But that norm belies the fact that many online purchases involve more than one interested party. Whether it’s apparel, bridal, gifts, real estate or anything else, co-shopping is an important process that just doesn’t work well on the web.

The BevyUp service allows two or more people to shop an online store together. BevyUp adds co-browsing, communication and sentiment tagging capabilities to any e-commerce site that partners with them. The tools are fully customizable for a white-label effect.

Co-browsing means the shopping experience is less isolated than before; even as shoppers browse different parts of the page, they can still keep chatting. “We can keep that [product] discussion going from one corner of the store to another,” says Brian Toba, VP of product of BevyUp. “That discussion is going to enable a person who couldn’t make a purchase decision at the beginning to get help from a friend and follow through with the purchase,” which both shoppers and marketers want.

But the real value is ascribing buyer emotions to certain product data. “It allows us to start tagging and saving things by emotion,” says Toba, “and these are emotions that make sense for the kind of shopping you’re doing.” Retailers can set their own custom tags with their own emotional variants, and since all BevyUp’s tools appear in the page margins, it doesn’t screw up pre-existing site designs.

Toba says the team is cognizant of the benefits of shopping IRL, and tries to reproduce them on the web. “When this experience starts to feel very close to brick and mortar is when we add video,” he says. “We allow this communication to be as engaging as the user needs it to be, which allows us to do [online shopping] in a really rich environment where I can see your expressions: Your reactions, if you like something, if you’re shaking your head.”

Some of the startup’s members were previously of Microsoft, where they launched the Bing search engine in 28 markets around the world. Others worked on infrastructure for Expedia.com and the Microsoft Store, and built video and VoIP technology for the Microsoft Lync platform, so communication, search and buying were already tangential to the areas of their expertise.