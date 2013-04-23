Customers Aren’t Just Right. They Also Have All The Power

What is innovation, really? It is improving something that already is, not creating something new. New creation is invention.

Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone; Steve Jobs innovated with the iPhone. Everything, no matter how mundane, can be improved to benefit customers.

For instance, everyone who has ever flown has used the ordinary airline boarding pass. It’s just some information printed on paper that ends up being discarded millions of times a day. Passengers just accept what is spit out of a check-in kiosk or what they print from their computers before heading to the airport. From the passenger’s point of view, a boarding pass should have, at a minimum, the flight number, the gate, the seat number, and the boarding time. But, if you are like me, you might have trouble actually reading one as you are rushing down a dimly lit airport concourse.

After graphic designer Tyler Thompson became frustrated with a hard-to-read boarding pass, he created the Boarding Pass Fail blog both to vent and to create an open forum for like-minded designers to create better solutions. Thompson wrote about the plight of most passengers in the voice of an airline: “You’re confused, lost, and just want to get on your flight, it’s cool we don’t really care, and we sure as hell don’t want to make this process easy and enjoyable for you. Instead we hired a small, blind parakeet to lay out your boarding pass, you know, just to keep you guessing. Have fun.”

Thompson and a host of other designers took it upon themselves to design boarding passes that were easier to read, with clearer layouts, larger fonts, and better color palettes. Thompson’s innovation was developed to solve a specific set of customer problems. It proves that even the most ordinary item has the potential to be improved if you just look at it through fresh eyes.

But, sadly, airlines are particularly bad about listening to their customers, much less looking for innovative ideas from them about how to improve the customer experience.

Take Dave Carroll as an example. Who’s Dave Carroll? He’s the Canadian musician who decided to tell the world about United Airlines destroying his guitar. I can think of no better example of a real-life “David versus Goliath on the platform” than Dave Carroll. After getting zero satisfaction from United, he wrote a song, shot a video, and posted it to YouTube. “United Breaks Guitars” went viral and became an instant hit. It had more than 12 million views. Carroll sang, “You broke it and should fix it, you might as well admit it, I should have flown with someone else or gone by car, ’cause United breaks guitars.”