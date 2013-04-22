5 Changes To Expect In Facebook Home

More than 500,000 people have downloaded Facebook Home since it went live in the Google Play store earlier this month. Problem is, most of them don’t like it.

The app has an average rating of 2.2 out of 5 stars, with the vast majority of its almost 12,000 reviewers selecting a one-star rating. Facebook’s staple app in Google Play, by contrast, has an average rating of 3.6, with the majority of reviewers awarding it five stars.

But one advantage of making an app rather than an operating system, explained Facebook’s VP of Mobile Engineering Corey Ondrejka on Home’s launch day, is that Facebook can update it quickly and frequently.

“Normally when you think about system software like an operating system or a phone, you think about [getting updates] once a year,” Ondrejka said at a press event to announce Home. “You think about getting that operating system and saying, ‘this has a bunch of cool new features.’ And those are the only features you get for a year. Like all our other mobile apps, Home is going to release every month. It’s going to come out, it’s going to have more features, it’s going to work on more devices, and it’s going to be better.”

But what does “better” mean? At a lunch with journalists at Facebook’s New York office last week, Ondrejka, careful not to make any promises, hinted at a handful updates in the pipeline.

If you don’t have Facebook Home, your lock and home screens may feature photos of your significant other, your family, your dog, a particularly stunning sunset, or the best meal you ever ate. Chances are, those screens do not feature an uninformed political tirade one of your high school friends just posted to Facebook. Or your ex-wife’s new profile photo.





Facebook Cover Feed uses the same type of algorithm as News Feed to decide what it displays. But it doesn’t yet have an option like News Feed has to explicitly influence which status updates it features. “I think it’s pretty clear that it’s something we do need to make available,” Ondrejka said at the lunch.