Retail App Spotlight: A Social Shopping List For Your Mom (And Everyone Else)

This was the first submission we got, and it’s a great one, fitting squarely into the “in-store” variety. First, the entrant lays out the problem he’s solving:

I’m going to Target. Do you need anything?” With this application, my mother could let me know that she’s going to Target, which Target she’s going to, and allow me to populate a shopping list of things for her to buy, even when we’re not in the same square mile.

Next, the developer explains why this idea is Target-specific. This isn’t just a collaborative list-making tool, but actually ties in details from Target’s API about which items are located in which department. (We’re not sure how he’ll get floor-plans for all these Target stores, but we digress.) From the walk-through:

Mom receives my list (along with my brother’s list and father’s list, if applicable) sorted by item (in case some of us ask for the same thing) as well as the relative location in the store. This way, the app can intelligently navigate her around the store, making it easy for her to get what she needs without backtracking. (Or, if it proves to be more profitable, make her backtrack a few times.)

Something we loved about this entry was the thoughtful use of feedback. Once users place items on their collaborative shopping list, the app automatically follows up to let each family member know if they got what they wanted.

… When the app notices that Mom’s leaving the store’s proximity, the app sends my brother, father, and me the results of her shopping trip. (Avoiding the question, “Mom? Did you remember to pick me up new socks? The argyles, not the striped!”)

While this app solves for in-store shopping, this contest is also looking for apps that fit into other categories, namely:

Social: How does your application help users to interact with Target and/or each other in way that makes the retail experience easier and more fun?

Education: How does your application improve the community and help students, teachers and schools be more successful?

In-store: How does your application extend or improve the experience within the store, and/or keep you engaged with Target to plan your next visit?

Personalization: How does your application adjust itself to the unique tastes and needs of each individual user?

We'll continue to highlight entries all week, so start uploading your materials to our Github project ASAP!





Ruchi Sanghvi is the VP of Operations at Dropbox. She was also the first female engineer at Facebook, where she co-created and managed News Feed, Facebook Platform, Facebook Connect and Facebook’s Developer Conference F8. She landed at Dropbox via the company’s first acquisition–her startup Cove, which built collaboration and communication software for midsize companies.