To Succeed At Work, Make Yourself More Visible

Whether you’re a painter or a statistician , you need a platform to succeed. You need to be seen.

Citi managing director Linda Descano recently wrote a LinkedIn post about the subject–giving her plenty of visibility, incidentally–in which she consolidated her conversations with a career coach, an executive recruiter, and a consultant. All to get at one question: how do we grow more visible?

For one, it’s more than your follower count.

If you have a lot of quality talk and not a lot of quality work you may be a charlatan. This is not a good thing.

Instead, let’s get intentional about improvement. So Good They Can’t Ignore You Author Cal Newport talks about doing deliberate practice to create career capital. But as Descano observes, there’s a social aspect to mastery: finding a mentor helps. Also, summon your inner publisher and share and write articles (that people want to read).

Or if debt sounds interesting, go back to school.

It’s all about relationships. Since other people understand things better than you do, knowing them exposes you to ideas that you wouldn’t have had in isolation.