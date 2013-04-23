3 Ways To Be Less Stupid Today

Sally Adee went on a foolhardy mission– to understand stupidity . She returned with some clarifying insights that could help make us all a little smarter.

Adee, who’s a features editor at the New Scientist, spent time going through 19th-century literature and contemporary psychology to define stupidity–which she boils down to “the cushy over-reliance on someone else’s ideas”–and where it comes from.

Along the way, she reflected on Gustave Flaubert, the famous French author who immersed himself in the “automatic thoughts and platitudes of the chattering classes,” giving him insight into the kind of aristocratic idiocy that pollinates Madame Bovary, the Dictionary of Received Ideas, and an unfinished social satire, Bouvard et Pecuchet. In Bouvard et Pecuchet, the lead characters “experience stupidity in all its guises” as they attempt to become farmers, chemists, shopkeepers, and academics. And fail.

“What unites their stupidity,” Adee says, “is a lazy over-reliance on received wisdom.”

But why are we, just like Flaubert’s characters, so quick to lean on clichés, easy answers, and received wisdom? As with many things, it’s evolution’s fault.

As economic psychologist Daniel Kahneman details in Thinking, Fast and Slow, we all want to conserve energy, meaning that we don’t use the full processing potential of our brains unless we have to. Otherwise, Adee says, we’re on cruise control.

This lazy-survivalist evolutionary adaptation gets us into trouble: Adee notes that stupidity can get smart people into bad situations like debt, eviction, and unplanned pregnancy. And if we define innovation as doing something new, stupidity is its natural enemy.

So how to we overcome our reliance on received wisdom?