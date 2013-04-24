Great Moments In Company Culture: How Happier Avoids The Midweek Slump

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 10 Best Business Lessons of 2013. For the full list, click here .

It should come as no surprise that a company focused on improving your day-to-day life might have a few tricks up its sleeve around the workplace.

Happier cofounder and Chief Happiness Officer Nataly Kogan noticed that every office seems to hit a motivational wall right about Wednesday afternoon. She can’t explain why it happens, but she didn’t really care about that. She just wanted to fix it.

Nataly Kogan and coworkers

So every Wednesday afternoon, she corrals the staff for a drink, a little gossip, and some informal noshing. The break in momentum keeps everyone alert and, well, happy. Now everybody at Happier has a reason to look forward to some team building in what was once the black hole of a midweek slump.

Bottom Line: Counterintuitive ways to get around creative roadblocks can leave your team happier–and more productive. Neon (and booze) help.



Related: Can An App Actually Make You Happier?

Video by Shalini Sharma // Camera & Edit by Tony Ditata