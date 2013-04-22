Volkswagen’s iBeetle Adds Integrated iPhone Support

Volkswagen is poised to reveal a new edition of its Beetle car this week at the Shanghai Auto show that incorporates a dedicated iPhone dock that integrates with the car’s own electronics.

While many automakers are releasing cars that have smart entertainment systems and electronics that integrate with smartphones, and some are adopting Apple‘s Siri integration for “eyes-free” interaction with phone functions, Volkswagen seems to be going further. A dedicated iPhone dock would allow the device to more closely connect to the car, bringing hands-free calling, music selection, message reading and sending, navigation and so on. Reports at AppleInsider also suggest users will be able to share photos taken by the phone in the car over social media, and that the iPhone will be a second display that can show some car and engine stats.

Is this the last technological innovation left in cars before driverless solutions like Google’s cars take over the driving experience?