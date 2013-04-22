Microsoft Launches Privacy Awareness Campaign For Internet Users

Microsoft is launching a consumer awareness campaign about Internet privacy. With the campaign–you can see the cute, family-oriented video below–comes a bunch of tools that the software firm hopes you will use in order to avoid those embarrassing over-shares that can lead to online fraud, theft–and, well, just plain old embarrassment.

There’s a test for users to discover just how aware they are of the Internet’s ability to leak information, although Microsoft does concede that “the more personal and relevant the web gets, the better it can get.” The site, however, only steers people to Microsoft’s own products so, it’s less consumer campaign than deft marketing opportunity.

[Image by Flickr user Jo Jakeman]