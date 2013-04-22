Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” Most Streamed Song On Spotify

“Get Lucky,” the first single from Daft Punk in, ooh, ages, came out on Friday and the summery track has already broken one record: It’s become Spotify ‘s most-streamed song in the U.S. and the U.K., beating out American record holder Macklemore and Lewis ‘s “Thrift Shop.”

The new album from “Les Daft,” as they’re known in France, (and Guy-Man and Thomas to their mums) Random Access Memories, is out next month, and it will be the band’s first for Columbia Records. And you may have noticed that there’s a smarter-than-smart marketing campaign for the new album going on.

Last week they released its tracklisting on Vine, and they are one of the featured artists on the Music Project of Saint Laurent Paris (that’s the rebranded YSL), just days after a minute-long teaser for Get Lucky appeared on the big screens at Coachella, featuring N.E.R.D.’s Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers, just two of the high-visibility collaborators on the album. Giorgio Moroder, Todd Edwards, Julian Casablancas, Paul Williams, Panda Bear, and others contribute–part of an effort by the French godfathers of EDM to salute the people that have influenced them.