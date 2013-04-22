Hiring Secrets From Some Of Silicon Valley’s Most Influential Connectors

The competition for top tech talent been called everything from a high-stakes game to a bloodthirsty battle . Some have even suggested software developers get loudmouth Hollywood agents to represent them, a la Ari Gold , a salient point given that unemployment in that sector is a measly 2.9 percent.

But the bid for tech talent in the bastion of geekdom that is Silicon Valley is a serious pursuit for two women who are shaping startups and high-growth companies, one individual, and one connection, at a time. Fast Company sat down with Shannon Callahan, who runs the talent network for Andreessen Horowitz (aka A16Z), and Juliet de Baubigny, partner at Kleiner Perkins, to get their take on hiring trends, essential skills to land the right job, and what makes a candidate stand out in a sea of hopefuls.

Rather than evoke a piranha circling its prey, de Baubigny sounds like an erudite British professor who just happens to be remarkably proficient in placing people in the right jobs. For this, she credits more than 15 years experience in tech recruiting. Before she came to KPCB in 2001, de Baubigny was part of the three-person team at Ramsey Beirne Associates responsible for installing executives like Meg Whitman at eBay.

Technology may have shifted since the dotcom boom and bust, de Baubigny says, but the basic premise for hiring hasn’t changed. “Companies require and demand exceptional talent,” she says. That said, she has noted a more subtle shift in demand for designers, a trend KPCB sniffed out and supported early, thanks in part to backing a hefty portfolio of smartly designed pioneering ventures such as Nest, Path, and Square.

Whether she is scouring Stanford or Parsons for up-and-comers or more established candidates, de Baubigny says, “I am always very open-minded about what good talent looks like.” Of course, you have to be really smart in the tech industry, she says, but she is looking beyond intellect for something she calls mental and emotional dexterity. “Funding cycles and product launches are always changing, and you’ve got to be able to go with it,” she explains. Finding such a skill in a candidate may be as simple as teasing out whether the person relocated to a job or home in a place where they didn’t know anyone and had to get by on their own merit.

Another rather direct way de Baubigny finds out what a candidate is made of is to ask what they see is the legacy they’ll be leaving at their previous company. “What I want to do is find out if they had an impact on the organization,” she explains. Not to worry if it’s a massive outfit like Google, de Baubigny contends. Talking about working within a small team can demonstrate if the person is ego-centric or plays well with others.

With no shortage of smart multi-taskers coming out of college (or dropping out to develop their own ideas), former debate team competitor de Baubigny is concerned that there’s still something missing in the talent pool right now. “I am watching closely and I think the education system has to adapt to the possibility that a generation of graduates is not going to articulate an argument [both verbal and written] as well [as their predecessors].”