10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: J.Crew, Detroit Hustle, And More



1. How Jenna Lyons Transformed J.Crew Into A Cult Brand

Fast Company

Jenna Lyons turned J.Crew around by sticking to her guns and placing a deeper emphasis on design. Check out her fascinating ascent in this week’s wonderful piece by Danielle Sacks.

2. Find Out Where You Rank On The List Of The World’s Richest People

Co.Create

Ever wonder how rich you are compared to the rest of the world? Now’s your chance to find out!

3. How A Young Community Of Entrepreneurs Is Rebuilding Detroit

Fast Company

Detroit is on its hustle–meet the visionaries on the ground working to improve the once great (and now desolate) city. Also, great to hear that Dan Gilbert is doing good work and not just going on anti-LeBron tirades.

4. Infographic: The Freak Anatomy of Surfing’s Thor

Co.Design

Meet the perfect modern man–I guess a lot of women were reading Co.Design this week…

5. Busy Is The New Lazy

Fast Company

Let’s put an end to the nonsensical, “I’m busy” excuse.

6. How To Schedule Your Day For Peak Creative Performance

Fast Company

Amber Rae shares her secrets for staying both creative and productive each week.

7. Why Your Phone Doesn’t Work During Disasters–And How To Fix It

Fast Company

Disasters can result in increased wireless network loads, ultimately breaking them down at important times. Check out what the industry’s top minds are doing to solve the problem.

8. 7 Design Principles, Inspired By Zen Wisdom

Co.Design

Zen design is a fascinating field–these simple principles can help you appreciate the art of simplicity.

9. The 10 Fastest Growing Megacities In The World

Co.Exist

Curious who is going to be top dog in the next decade? Read on to find out.

[Image: Flickr user x-ray delta one]