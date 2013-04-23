The Cure For Everbloat: How To Organize All Your Cloud-Connected Stuff

There are so many apps now that promise to simplify your tasks, focus your thoughts, and organize your files by lifting them up onto the ethereal Internet. And they work, individually–up until you think that file is in Dropbox, but maybe it was a list in Evernote, or maybe you wrote it on the subway in an iPhone note, and you swear it’s going to be in the next place you look.

The problem with even the best one-stop cloud storage apps such as Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive, is that they don’t communicate with your other all-in-one apps, or make it easy to include coworkers who prefer to use different tools. Simplicity, to paraphrase a friend, can make complexity hard.

There is one service that ties all these apps together–and it’s free for the time being. You might still have your little islands of notes and files and thoughts, but you can cluster them into a tight little archipelago using Hojoki, which aims to be “an essential app for all cloud app users.”

The first thing to look at is Hojoki’s list of integrated apps. It includes Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, Yammer, Basecamp (classic and new), Box, GitHub, Google Calendar, SkyDrive, and even Twitter. Sign into Hojoki and integrate as many of these apps as you have to unlock the potential here–it won’t take long to see how disorganized your cloud has been until now.

Hojoki is primarily meant for creating work spaces, performing tasks, and collaborating with others. And it works well enough for that, but Hojoki’s real strength is its universal cloud search.

What do I mean by universal cloud search? I mean that if you’ve been tweeting about coffee, writing tossed-off Evernote bits about your tastes, keeping PDFs about brewing in Dropbox, but you’re not sure exactly where you put that note about the best source for unroasted green beans, you can just search “beans” or “coffee” in Hojoki (in the “Search in My Apps” field in the upper-right corner). You will then see every note, file, tweet, calendar appointment, feed item across all your apps with the keywords.





Once you get a feel for how Hojoki bundles your web-based life into a single searchable stream, you’ll see that you can keep it open to keep tabs on all your stuff, including shared files, and comment on any item for your own use or for sharing. To use it collaboratively, you would create a new work space (beyond your private, all-apps space), invite people into it (from any of your connected-account contacts), then connect specific parts of your apps to that work space, like an Evernote notebook, a Dropbox folder, and a particular calendar. Everything that happens in that notebook-folder-calendar puts a new item in Hojoki, available for you to comment and discuss.