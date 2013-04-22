Are Ambitious People Happier?

To Smith, the tension between ambition, relationships, and happiness is at the center of our conversations about leaning in, having it all, and why we’re always so busy.

It’s often a problem of latency: As Clay Christensen once told us, the extra hour you spend at work might yield positive feedback the next morning, but you won’t get that same immediacy when you leave that work to have dinner with your family.

Though it’s central to American life, Smith says that the ambition-happiness tension receives surprisingly little academic attention, though new research drawing from a 90-year longitudinal study of gifted children sheds new light.

From what the researchers found, ambition had clear causes and effects on lives as they grew into maturity. The most ambitious had common traits: They had parents with occupational prestige, and their personalities were organized, disciplined, and goal-seeking. As you’d expect, the more ambitious were better educated, made more money, and landed more prestigious jobs.

But ambition did not predict for well-being in the same way: It was only weakly connected with well-being and in fact negatively associated with longevity. Meaning that ambitious people died earlier.

One of the researchers, John D. Kammeyer-Mueller, tells Smith that ambition didn’t impact how satisfied people felt with their lives–they felt they had accomplished more with them–but that project-based happiness got in the way of personal relationships. As the researchers write, this “darker side” needs to be further explored: