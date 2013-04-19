After Massive Manhunt, Boston Police Take Bombing Suspect Into Custody, Alive

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

During a press conference Friday morning, Boston Police Department Commissioner Ed Davis told members of the media, “We believe this to be a terrorist. We believe this is a person who came here to kill people.” Massachusetts State Police are tweeting that they will be carrying out a door-to-door investigation. They’re also asking Watertown residents to stay indoors and not answer the door unless the person at the door is clearly identified as a police officer. The Boston Police have released a photo of the man they appear to be chasing: WANTED: Police Searching for Suspect (Picture Provided) twitter.com/Boston_Police/… — Boston Police Dept. (@Boston_Police) April 19, 2013 Reports via 7News Boston say that classes at MIT are canceled today.

advertisement

Read more about the role of Reddit in the Boston bombing and manhunt. News reports say all public transit services in Boston have been shut down. Police speaking at a press conference have just confirmed a 20-block “lock down” area in Watertown. List of towns where folks are told to stay indoors and businesses closed. #7news twitter.com/clamberton7/st… — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 19, 2013 The Associated Press has tweeted the name of the suspect:

advertisement

BREAKING: AP: Surviving Boston bomb suspect identified as Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev, 19, of Cambridge, Mass. -SS — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2013 Boston police have released a flyer IDing the remaining suspect–Armed and dangerous: Boston RIC has released this flier showing at large suspect Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev. He may be armed & dangerous. twitter.com/Suntimes/statu… — Suntimes (@Suntimes) April 19, 2013 At a press event, Boston Police have noted that the “shelter in place” requirement–that the public stay indoors, with doors locked and only answer the door to police–has been extended across all of Boston. Authorities have seemingly confirmed the identity of both suspects, brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Dzhokhar is the suspect being sought. Tamerlan died during the gun battle overnight. Site Deadspin.com has a roundup post of everything that is apparently known about this 26-year-old man. It isn’t much, and “most of it’s derived from a photo gallery.”

advertisement

Boston Police has tweeted that all taxi service is suspended in Boston. The FBI has released a new photo of the chief suspect Dzhokar Tsarnaev: FBI releases new image of the suspect. twitter.com/BuzzFeedAndrew… — Andrew Kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) April 19, 2013 TheAtlanticWire has a roundup post on what may be publicly known about Dzhokar Tsarnaev. A statement from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth notes that a person being sought in connection with the ongoing manhunt is a student there. It is not clear if this is Tsarnaev or a different person. The campus is now closed and staff and students are being evacuated.

advertisement

UMass Dartmouth is closed and is in the process of a controlled evacuation of the campus. Students, staff and faculty have been asked to leave campus in a calm and orderly fashion. This action is in response to information that the person being sought in connection with the Boston Marathon bombing is a registered student. State, local, and campus police are on campus to assist with the evacuation and to conduct a full investigation A CNN report points to what the outlet claims is the suspect’s Twitter account, @J_Tsar, citing “two friends of his” as its sources. Here’s our CNN story on “Jahar” as he calls himself on Twitter. The suspect has tweeted since the bombing. bit.ly/11lHG4F — Christine Romans (@ChristineRomans) April 19, 2013 The Twitter account in question, below, was active up until 1:30 p.m. on April 17. @mellochamp and they what “god hates dead people?” Or victims of tragedies? Lol those people are cooked — Jahar (@J_tsar) April 16, 2013 The Boston Police Department has announced, per state police, that law enforcement will conduct a controlled explosion in Cambridge later today:

advertisement