House Passes Controversial CISPA Bill

The House of Representatives passed a controversial cybersecurity bill on Thursday afternoon, but it is expected to be vetoed by the White House. The Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA) passed 288-127 with bipartisan support; observers worry about provisions which give the National Security Agency (NSA) access to sensitive business and personal information.

Recent budget documents from the Defense Department indicate that the Pentagon backs CISPA; the bill also has support from Apple, Google, and much of the tech industry who see it as a desirable alternative to more draconian cybersecurity legislation. The White House, however, shares privacy concerns about CISPA with activists such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“CISPA is a poorly drafted bill that would provide a gaping exception to bedrock privacy law,” EFF Senior Staff Attorney Kurt Opsahl said in a statement. “While we all agree that our nation needs to address pressing Internet security issues, this bill sacrifices online privacy while failing to take common sense steps to improve security.”