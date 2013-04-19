The Best Ways To Stay Sane In An Open Office

Buddhists keep telling us that suffering comes from ignorance. So what about collaborative suffering, like that which springs from an open office?

Knowing where the layout came from might help (spoiler alert: it’s Burolandschaft). But that doesn’t change that you’re still listening to your neighbor battle his sinus infection or that you keep seeing your boss floss her teeth.

The coping is up to you.

Thankfully, you’re not the only one in the cope-boat: Venessa Wong, who writes wittily for Businessweek, talked to the alliterative and elucidating Heidi Hanna, who wrote The Sharp Solution: A Brain-Based Approach for Optimal Performance, which is a very impressive title for a book.

So let’s get to the solving.

That’s because you don’t! It’s an open office, after all, sort of like the perpetually surveilled prison–a panopticon!–that English philosopher Jeremy Bentham theorized in the late 18th century. Did Bentham work for a startup? The historical record is inconclusive, but let’s go with yes.

If you have personal stuff going on–Wong mentions calls concerning toenail fungus, though there are surely other applications–you can take a few steps to avoid putting your foot in your mouth. You can “Chunk” personal projects like long-form phone calls into a bunch, reserve a conference room, and destroy them in a momentum-fueled productivity fugue state.