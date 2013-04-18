Submit Your App To Our Retail Accelerator Before April 30

The deadline for submitting to the Co.Labs and Target Retail Accelerator is approaching. Don’t forget to submit a pull request to complete your submission. The goal: To build a mobile shopping experience that caters to customers who visit Target’s 1,778 stores.
You can sign up to enter here.
Target API docs are on the Retail Accelerator Github project.
Complete instructions for submitting are here.
Rules are here in PDF form.
FAQs
I would prefer to win second prize and keep my IP. If I win the top prize, can I turn it down?
Yes, you may choose to remain a finalist at the end of the contest.
Can our team enter on behalf of our company?
Yes, but if the company wins, it gets awarded the money and it can distribute the money however it pleases.
Do I have to wait until entries close to start building my project?
Of course not! You can start writing code as soon as you like. We only ask for a plan at entry.
Can you take international entries?
Anyone with a current resident visa is a “legal resident.” So, not tourists, but certainly H-1B, students, et al.
Ideas For Retail Apps
To help get your brain storming, we’re tracking news about the future of retail here:
Suggested App Categories
Here are some suggested areas of focus for your app. Apps that address these domains will be given preference during judging.
Social: Enabling customers to interact with one another, or Target
Education: Helping students, teachers, and schools be more successful, and improving the community
In-store: Extending and improving the experience within the store, or until the next visit
Personalization: Catering to the unique tastes and needs of each individual customer
