New From Yahoo: Weather Meets Flickr, Email That Reads Like A Book

In a call with investors earlier this week, Marissa Mayer summarized her plan for getting on track as a “chain reaction.”

“We’re starting with great people, the foundation for creating great products,” she said. “These great products and increased ubiquity will drive user growth and higher engagement. And finally, higher adoption and engagement causes higher advertising spend, and ultimately, more revenue.”

Yahoo’s focus has been on step one, talent, since Mayer took the helm in July: The company has acquired six startups, mostly for talent purposes, and its attrition rate for top talent is half of what it was a year ago.

Now signs of what Yahoo hopes will fall under step two, better products, are making their debut. On Thursday, the company launched a weather app for iPhone and an email app for tablets–its first new mobile products under Mayer’s leadership.

Like updates to the Flickr iPhone app and Yahoo Mail app for smartphones, the apps are products of a new, centralized approach to mobile inside Yahoo.

“We changed the way teams work together,” says Adam Cahan, who was promoted by Mayer last year to lead Yahoo’s mobile efforts. “Teams are now product, design and engineering. It’s a holistic approach, what we call a pod, the idea being that we are all there together to solve a user frustration, or to understand the ‘why’ of the product, if you will.”

Before designing a tablet app for its email product, the team behind Yahoo Mail thought hard about what makes a tablet different than the desktop or a smartphone app. “When we looked at our data,” says Lee Parry, who led the project, “we could really see the tablet was being used at different times during the day, compared to the normal web product, and we saw that the use cases were a lot different. People were reading a lot more on the tablet, compared to doing a lot more writing [on the desktop.”