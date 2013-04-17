Google Fiber Going To Provo, Utah

“Utah is already home to hundreds of tech companies and startups, and many of them are based in Provo,” Google Fiber General Manager Kevin Lo said in a statement. “In fact, the Provo area ranks second in the nation in patent growth, and is consistently ranked as one of the top places to live and do business in the U.S. We believe the future of the Internet will be built on gigabit speeds, and we’re sure the businesses and residents of Provo already have some good ideas for what they’d build with a gig.”

[Image: Flickr user Rodney Taylor]