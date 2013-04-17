Pocket: How To Share News, Links Without Alienating Your Coworkers

Many companies want to be the Pinterest of specific topic X, or the Twitter of Y. But after watching around 8.5 million users save more than 300 million items over the past year, one popular content-sharing app found that more people want to simply share individual things with certain people, rather than become social media broadcasters. It’s a good lesson for more than just that app.





In a way, Pocket is, as announced today, working to become The Email of Content. The move makes sense to Pocket founder Nate Weiner, as email is the most popular way Pocket’s users share articles and videos and other links with each other, by a more than two-to-one ratio.

“There were versions of (Pocket Sharing) that were far more advanced and crazy,” Weiner said in a phone interview. “But from our own usage, and from the data side, the number one thing people do is share via email. Combine Twitter and Facebook (sharing), and it’s still far smaller than the sharing volume via email.”





Every website (and especially this site), almost every mobile app, and a growing number of advertisements all want you to broadcast more than share: Like us on Facebook, tweet that you just learned your credit score, Pin this story. What Weiner learned, and what most people will eventually learn, is that it’s the personal nature of contemplating, sending, and adding a note about something that makes closed-circle recommendations more powerful than hoping everyone catches it in your feed/stream/pinboard.

So Pocket has added features that make it easy to share one thing with a few people. Your note about why you are sharing is retained, and if the person receiving your item is a Pocket user, you and them see friendly faces and mobile notifications.

“We’ve seen that you don’t read a book so you can run down the street screaming, ‘Hey, I just read this.'” Weiner said. “In reading, there’s something that strikes you, that reminds you of something else, that you share with a small number of people. It’s way better, and sometimes way faster.”

Trying to make social in smaller circles than shouting out loud doesn’t work for the big players, at least for the moment. Twitter and Facebook have their versions of configurable lists, but you’ve probably seen that they have yet to catch on. Google+ was launched with just this kind of focus, but Google+ is still, shall we say, getting there.