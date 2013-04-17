The Atlantic Is Launching A “Paid Product”

Atlantic Media President Justin Smith announced today at GigaOM’s paidContent Live 2013 conference in New York that The Atlantic will have a “paid product coming out of The Atlantic brand” within the next few weeks, video posted on paidContent.org shows .

It wasn’t immediately clear what the paid product would entail: The Atlantic‘s website, like many others, already has sponsored content on its site. A spokesperson for The Atlantic declined to comment, telling Fast Company in an email that there are “no additional details to share right now.”

“To say the ad model is gonna win over the pay model is foolish,” Smith said, citing the need to have multiple revenue streams.