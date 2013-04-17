Security Holes Discovered In Weibo, WeChat, Handcent

Researchers at the University of California-Davis have found security holes in three popular Android apps: Handcent SMS, WeChat, and Weibo. All three services have huge worldwide followings; Weibo is the Chinese equivalent of Twitter and one of the world’s most used microblogging services. A team lead by computer science professor Zhendong Su discovered the leaks, which expose private information and allow outsiders to fraudulently post messages from other people’s accounts. The University, which named the companies involved, says they have not yet received a response.