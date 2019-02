Google is partnering with Startup Weekend to create Startup Weekend NEXT , a five week course using Google + hangouts to help entrepreneurs with their business model and skills, Google’s John Lyman wrote in a blog post today .

The course was developed by Steve Blank, a well known entrepreneur.

Blank will help kick things off from the Google’s Campus London via Hangout, before Startup Weekend NEXT expands globally throughout 2013.

[Image: Flickr user manfrys]