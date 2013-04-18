What The Music Industry Can Learn By Listening To Its Fans

Ever wonder why you hear the same songs over and over again on the radio? Or why people would pay for access to music rather than buying it?

Sure, technology and the choices it offers are part of the answer. But there’s a bigger problem: the music industry has a painfully narrow understanding of how people actually engage with their content. The audience is still listening, but are the major labels and radio stations listening back?

While listeners benefit from incredible personalization with digital music services like Slacker, the industry also stands to gain from unprecedented insight into the behavior of tens of millions of music fans. And until the traditional music business gets a deeper understanding of how people actually consume music, they will continue to struggle with an increasingly digital world where access trumps ownership.

The challenge is that the industry is still using analog thinking in a digital marketplace.

Back in the ’90s, when walkmen and CDs reigned, the industry combined basic sales data from the Billboard charts with two primary methods of song research: “Call Outs”, where stations played song hooks over the phone and record their responses; and “Auditorium” research, where a group of people react to song hooks as they are played live. In a pre-Internet age, it was about the best you could do.

And now, in 2013, an age of social networks, Big Data and smartphones, surely terrestrial radio has developed a more nuanced methodology to find out what songs people really want to hear, right?

Not so much. Consider Portable PeopleMeters. This device is clipped to an individual’s clothing and listens for inaudible signals that radio embeds into their broadcasts. The Portable People Meter “hears” this signal and records the station and the time spent listening. Seems like a nice measure of real behavior, and real song appeal, right?