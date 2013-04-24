Should Apple Start Creating Original TV Content?

In this episode of Fast Company‘s Creative Conversation, Alexis Ohanian, cofounder of Reddit, and Seth Priebatsch, creator of SCVNGR and LevelUp, sat down to talk about the evolution of entertainment as it relates to the living room experience.

Alexis Ohanian and Seth Priebatsch

They wonder if Apple should get into the game with Netflix and start producing original content, and they argue that content creation should be dictated by the demand of the marketplace and not, as Ohanian puts it, “just some dude in a suit.”

[Retro TV image: Flickr user x-ray delta one]